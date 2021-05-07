Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $133.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of ICE traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.85. 126,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,275. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average is $110.82. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

