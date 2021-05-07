InterCure (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of InterCure (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

IRCLF opened at $6.26 on Monday. InterCure has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $11.44.

InterCure Company Profile

InterCure Ltd engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products for medical use in Israel and internationally. It also invests in bioscience, life sciences, medical equipment, and biotechnology sectors. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

