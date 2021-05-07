Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $780.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Interface will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Interface by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 74.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

