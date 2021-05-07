International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up approximately 1.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 116.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $7,363,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,409.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.35. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.