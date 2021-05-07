International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in International Seaways by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSW stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. 4,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,975. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $587.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. Analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

