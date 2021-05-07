Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ISNPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of ISNPY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,533. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $17.32.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

