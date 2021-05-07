Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Boosted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $394.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.38 and a 200-day moving average of $377.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.91 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

