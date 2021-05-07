Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuit by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after buying an additional 419,560 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Intuit by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $394.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.77. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.91 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

