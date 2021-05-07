Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Decreased by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 250,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 52,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000.

PGX stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

