Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $331.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.75. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $215.99 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.