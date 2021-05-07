Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

NYSE:IQI opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

