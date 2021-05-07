Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Acquired by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 100.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $32.69. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

