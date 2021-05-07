Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of VGM opened at $13.96 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

