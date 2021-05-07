Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MorphoSys (MOR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MorphoSys (ETR: MOR):

5/6/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €91.00 ($107.06) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €116.00 ($136.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €116.00 ($136.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €110.00 ($129.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €129.00 ($151.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – MorphoSys was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MorphoSys stock traded up €1.46 ($1.72) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €72.50 ($85.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €75.77 and its 200 day moving average is €87.69. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.89. MorphoSys AG has a 52-week low of €68.24 ($80.28) and a 52-week high of €125.20 ($147.29).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

