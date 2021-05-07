Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 21,007 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,371% compared to the typical daily volume of 850 call options.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $553.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

