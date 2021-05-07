Investors Buy Large Volume of Herbalife Nutrition Call Options (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,803 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 420% compared to the average daily volume of 1,500 call options.

In related news, COO David Pezzullo sold 34,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $2,002,943.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,737 shares in the company, valued at $9,744,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $617,158.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,586. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $1,564,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 154,996 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of HLF opened at $49.63 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

