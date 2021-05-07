Investors Buy Large Volume of Shift4 Payments Put Options (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,545 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,756% compared to the average daily volume of 66 put options.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $8,895,140.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,874,098 shares of company stock valued at $267,667,308 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $84.15 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FOUR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.