Investors Purchase Large Volume of Global Payments Put Options (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,453 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,351% compared to the typical daily volume of 187 put options.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $200.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 119.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Global Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after buying an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,665 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,571 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Global Payments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,312,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,509,000 after purchasing an additional 294,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

