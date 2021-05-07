Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Down 8.5% Following Weak Earnings

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) traded down 8.5% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $28.70 and last traded at $28.82. 147,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,327,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS.

NVTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $134,762.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 19,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $793,133.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.11.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

