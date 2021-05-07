Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $37.12. 39,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.70.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.