Irongate Group (ASX:IAP) Plans Final Dividend of $0.05

Irongate Group (ASX:IAP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, May 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0453 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Irongate Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28.
About Irongate Group
Irongate Group has its origins as the Investec Group's Australian and New Zealand property investment and asset management business. Having invested in and managed over A$3bn of assets for the Investec Group, the long-standing management team evolved to become the Irongate Group to continue its growth trajectory and expand its third-party funds management platform.
