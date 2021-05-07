iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Stake Lessened by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,220 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGIB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,620,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

NASDAQ IGIB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.96. The company had a trading volume of 43,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,453. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74.

