iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 645.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,776 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.52. 4,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,337. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.67.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.