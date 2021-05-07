iShares MSCI Japan ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 76,104 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 350% compared to the typical volume of 16,912 call options.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,847,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,162,000 after acquiring an additional 254,361 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,094,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,541,000 after acquiring an additional 215,283 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,327 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,384,000 after acquiring an additional 574,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,033 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

