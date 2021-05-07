iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,644,000 after acquiring an additional 715,912 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after acquiring an additional 331,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 246,282 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 210,868 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $81.32. 84 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,264. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average is $89.58.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.