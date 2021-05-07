iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after acquiring an additional 150,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,276,000 after acquiring an additional 286,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,265,000 after purchasing an additional 352,355 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.83. 31,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.55. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

