iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Cut by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.86. The stock had a trading volume of 30,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.86. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $152.40 and a 1-year high of $238.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

