iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 2.3% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Campbell Wealth Management owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $16,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.58. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.24. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $159.17 and a twelve month high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

