iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) is New Potomac Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 3.2% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

