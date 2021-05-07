iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.3% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $423.84. 275,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.47 and a 200 day moving average of $381.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $422.28.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

