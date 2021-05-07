iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Vigilare Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $420.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $422.28.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

