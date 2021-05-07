iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 483.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 52,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

iShares Transportation Average ETF stock opened at $274.37 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.53.

About iShares Transportation Average ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

