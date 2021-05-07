J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells $523,500.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $174.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $178.40.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBHT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.