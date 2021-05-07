J.B. Hunt Transport Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,156 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 850% compared to the average daily volume of 753 call options.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $174.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.12 and a 200-day moving average of $147.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $178.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,374,737 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $115,967,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $115,185,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $30,901,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,866,000 after acquiring an additional 167,111 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBHT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

