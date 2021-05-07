J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.83 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

