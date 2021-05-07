J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

