J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,247.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

