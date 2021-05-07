J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $410,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 546.1% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $51.13 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $59.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.06.

