J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

