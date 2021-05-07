J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $36.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

