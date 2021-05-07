J2 Global’s (JCOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.15.

JCOM traded up $3.70 on Wednesday, hitting $121.57. 9,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,594. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. On average, analysts predict that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J2 Global by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in J2 Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

