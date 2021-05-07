Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $14,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $158.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.89. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Several research firms have commented on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

