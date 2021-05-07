Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock worth $693,018. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.94.

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.