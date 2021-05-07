Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.25 Million Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEG opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $57.01. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

