Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 271.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,632 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

LULU stock opened at $321.28 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $220.57 and a one year high of $399.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.