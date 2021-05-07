Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock worth $6,091,484. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

