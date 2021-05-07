Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 90,776 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,776 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,501.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

