Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $605 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.95 million.Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 15.650-16.856 EPS.

JAZZ traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,565. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.90.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.94.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.