JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

NYSE JBGS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,969. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 293.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth $366,305,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth $9,850,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,828,000 after acquiring an additional 224,573 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,297,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,850,000 after acquiring an additional 169,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 167,056 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

