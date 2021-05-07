Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €34.10 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.08 ($47.15).

UTDI stock opened at €35.45 ($41.71) on Monday. United Internet has a 1-year low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 1-year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 23.04.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

